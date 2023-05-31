Taco John’s Responds with Taco Tuesday Deal for Everyone

Let’s get something straight. Taco John’s is all about sharing the Taco Tuesday love with taco fans everywhere. So, while a certain Los Angeles resident who happens to play basketball for a living – and owns several trademarks of his own, including his name (really) – has joined Taco Bell in trying to pick a fight, Taco John’s is all about bringing people together to share a common love for tacos.

To make its point, beginning today through the end of June, Taco John’s special Taco Tuesday offer is available to everyone. In honor of the most delicious day of the week, guests everywhere can celebrate every day, all day, through Friday, June 30, with two tacos for $2 through the Taco John’s Mobile App, for Bigger Bolder Rewards Members.

“We will always love celebrating Taco Tuesday with taco lovers everywhere,” says Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel. “Whether you play basketball for a living or just enjoy watching it on the weekend, this invitation is for you: Come and see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John’s all June long.”

At Taco John’s, each crispy shell is cooked fresh in-house every day, then filled with its signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, fresh lettuce and cheddar cheese. Yep, five classic ingredients that will always taste awesome together. And when you want all the flavor of a classic taco without the crunch, softshell tacos offer all the same delicious ingredients wrapped lovingly in a soft, warm flour tortilla.

Taco John’s has grown from a single taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to nearly 400 restaurants across 23 states with a loyal following. The brand is proud of its Western heritage and adheres to the Code of the West — taking pride in its work — so much that it recently took out an ad in its hometown newspaper and USA Today inviting that certain Los Angeles resident who happens to play basketball for a living to celebrate Taco Tuesday® at one of its Wyoming restaurants and “taco this whole thing out”.

“At Taco John’s, we know what Taco Tuesday means to our fans across the nation,” Creel said. “So, let’s gather together, pass around the freshly prepared pico de gallo and enjoy.”

Of course, the fine print once again: 2 for $2 Beef Crispy or Softshell Tacos available every day of the week – including Taco Tuesday, Taco Wednesday, Taco Thursday, Taco Friday, Taco Saturday, Taco Sunday and Taco Monday – until June 30, 2023. Must purchase through the Taco John’s Mobile App for Bigger, Bolder Rewards Members.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.