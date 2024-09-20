Designed to bring the fiesta to any gathering, Taco John’s is rolling out a Catering offering in collaboration with ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the U.S.

The new Taco John’s Catering menu features a range of fan-favorite items to elevate gatherings of all types, including Taco John’s signature Build Your Own Nacho Bar and Taco Bar, and dessert options including Churros and Mexican Donut Bites. For those planning breakfast events, the menu also includes a selection of customizable Breakfast Burrito Boxes to start the day off right.

Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John’s says, “We want to expand the occasions where our guests can enjoy Taco John’s. We want to be a part of their special occasions and life events where we are a fresh, flavorful, and delicious part of their celebrations, which is why we are so excited to be launching our Catering program. We hope to expand our reach and attract new lovers of the Taco John’s brand.”

Guests can now place Catering orders through the ezCater and Taco John’s websites. Depending on the location, Taco John’s restaurants offer pickup and delivery options, making it easier than ever to enjoy its flavorful dishes.

“It’s important for us to meet and feed our Guests where they are, whether that be at the office, a family gathering, or a local sporting event,” said Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement for Taco John’s. “Having the opportunity to be a part of gatherings with our Build Your Own Nacho Bar and Taco Bar is sure to bring Taco John’s to top of mind when thinking of dining out or ordering Catering again.”