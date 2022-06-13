Taco John's Rolls Out Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco

Head on over to Taco John’s to enjoy the all-new Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco.

The popular quick-service restaurant’s fried chicken has quickly become a menu staple. And now, guests can enjoy this bigger. bolder. better. item with a whole new sauce. The Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco is made with crunchy chicken tenders, fresh, crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with a Honey BBQ sauce that starts out with a sweet flavor from honey accompanied by smoky notes of hickory.

“Our Fried Chicken Taco has quickly become a fan favorite at Taco John’s, and we’re excited to offer it to guests in a new way,” says Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “The honey BBQ sauce’s flavors pair perfectly with our crunchy fried chicken. From picnics to road trips, our new Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco is perfect for every occasion.”

For a limited time, the Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco joins Taco John’s zesty chipotle lime and spicy jalapeño ranch sauce options, available a la carte or as part of a combo. The combo includes two tacos with choice of sauce, a side of Potato Olés and a fountain drink.

“Due to the popularity of our Fried Chicken Taco, we wanted to craft something similar, but unique in its own way,” said Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “So, we added a delicious twist with a new sauce. Our Honey BBQ sauce has smooth smoky notes of hickory partnered with a sweet flavor from extra light amber honey and a splash of pineapple juice. We can’t wait for everyone to try our new Honey BBQ Fried Chicken Taco!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.