Taco John's Rolls Out New Breakfast Menu

Start the day the Olé way and live boldly with Taco John’s New Bolder Breakfast Menu.

On Thursday, March 17 in select markets, Taco John’s is rolling out a new and improved breakfast menu that starts at just $1.99. Fans of the popular quick service restaurant can wake up with bold and delicious flavors at an incredible value with new items like the Breakfast Griller, packed with pico de gallo and crispy Potato Olés, and the Breakfast Taco, starring nacho cheese, fluffy, buttery eggs and applewood smoked bacon. They will also see updated offerings such as the Jr. Grilled Breakfast Burrito and Potato Olés Scrambler. Of course, guests everywhere can still enjoy the bold flavors of Taco John’s existing breakfast menu with staples like the Meat & Potato Breakfast Burrito, Mexican Donut Bites, Junior size Potato Olés, Cold Brew and orange juice.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for breakfast items in the quick-service restaurant industry, which we see as the perfect time to test a bolder group of breakfast items,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Guests can move on from all the boring breakfast sandwiches out there to start their days with delicious flavor from our signature Potato Olés, pico de gallo and applewood smoked bacon. And our New Bolder Breakfast Menu isn’t just delicious, it also comes at an incredible value! Our new Breakfast Taco and enhanced Jr. Grilled Breakfast Burrito are both priced at $1.99.”

In addition to testing new and enhanced menu items, the New Bolder Breakfast Menu will feature two improved ingredients! All breakfast items will feature a new fluffy and buttery egg that is packed with extra flavor. Guests can also enjoy a new premium applewood smoked bacon in any New Bolder Breakfast Menu item.

“At Taco John’s, we’re committed to innovating our menu to always provide our guests with bigger. bolder. better. offerings,” says Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “These new and improved breakfast items feature elevated ingredients like fluffy, buttery eggs that are cooked fresh in-house every morning and new premium bacon that is slowly smoked over applewood chips giving it an awesome flavor that pairs perfectly with anything on our menu, especially nacho cheese. We can’t wait for our guests to try our New Bolder Breakfast Menu!”

Taco John’s New Bolder Breakfast Menu will only be available at participating locations. Plan on living even a little boldly today? If so, start the day right with a Breakfast Griller or Breakfast Taco from the New Bolder Breakfast Menu.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, Six-Pack And A Pound and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.