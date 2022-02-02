Taco John's Rolls Out Shareable Fried Chicken Tenders

Taco John’s is rolling out new shareable 5, 10 and 20 packs of Fried Chicken Tenders, just in time for guests to bring home and enjoy while watching the Winter Games, football’s favorite Sunday or any big games ahead.

You read that right – Fried Chicken Tenders. Taco John’s changed the fried chicken game with its Fried Chicken Taco last year, and now, the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant is offering a sleeker version of the famous taco in a bigger. bolder. better. format: out of the tortilla and ready for dipping.

The Fried Chicken Tenders feature perfectly breaded all-white meat chicken for maximum crunch factor and pair with Taco John’s bold Mexican-inspired sauces – zesty chipotle lime bursting with citrus flavor and a hint of smoky peppers, and spicy jalapeño ranch made with roasted jalapeños – for the ultimate flavor-packed meal.

“At Taco John’s, we’re constantly shaking up our menu to offer guests new ways to enjoy the flavors and ingredients they love,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “The debut of our Fried Chicken Taco was our most successful product launch in recent years, so we wanted to give our fans another way to enjoy our quality fried chicken with delicious sauce flavors that you can’t get anywhere else. We’re excited to launch these just in time for this year’s games—whether guests are looking for a game-time snack or a quick and stress-free dinner, Fried Chicken Tenders and our unique sauces do not disappoint.”

The Fried Chicken Tenders 5, 10 and 20 Packs are available at your favorite Taco John’s for a limited time.