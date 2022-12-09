Taco John's Set to Open in Clarksville, Tennessee

Taco John’s is ready to serve its signature tacos, burritos and crispy Potato Olés with more of the Clarksville community.

Located at 1806 Ft. Campbell Blvd., less than one mile away from the main gates of the actual Fort Campbell, the popular quick-service taco restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of our second Taco John’s in Clarksville,” says local Franchisee Kevin Newell. “The community can’t seem to get enough of our bold flavors and signature menu items, and we can’t wait to officially welcome everyone in on Northwest side of town on Monday!”

This debut will mark the second Taco John’s in Clarksville, the fourth location in the Nashville area, sixth for Tennessee and 370th systemwide. Following this grand opening, a third location in Clarksville is slated to open mid-February Hankook Road at International Drive, just off Exit 8 I-24.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Four Cheese Quesadillas, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s also offers signature specials like Taco Tuesday and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.

This new Taco John’s in Clarksville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., giving both the early risers and late-night crowd a convenient stop during their commute. Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.