Taco John’s, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, announces a signed agreement to expand in Indiana, a key development state for the brand. Seasoned multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees Kush Patel and Bobby Patel will spearhead Taco John’s Midwest growth. With site selection already underway, the new LaPorte location is projected to open in Q1 2026, with additional expansion plans on the horizon.

Longtime friends and experienced entrepreneurs Kush and Bobby are bringing the latest location to the community they have called home for over 15 years combined. The duo’s deep-rooted connection to the community made it a natural choice for their latest business venture. Kush, who has successfully managed multiple retail businesses across Indiana since 2010, was impressed by Taco John’s quality offerings and competitive advantage in the QSR market. Bobby, a seasoned operator of a Dairy Queen in LaPorte, shares Kush’s excitement about introducing the brand to their neighbors. Together, they’re leveraging their extensive industry experience and local market knowledge to bring the bold flavors of Taco John’s to the community.

“When adding a new brand to your portfolio, finding the right partner and investment is key,” said Kush Patel. “For us, Taco John’s was the perfect fit, the right concept with the right team to bring a new location to Indiana. We’re excited to grow our portfolio and welcome our community to see what makes Taco John’s so special.”

Taco John’s continues to strengthen its presence in the Midwest, with franchise forecasts indicating significant growth. Economic reports project the region will outpace the national output growth rate of 4.4%, reaching an estimated $202.1 billion in 2025. Indiana, in particular, is experiencing notable expansion within the franchising sector, boasting a 14.7% year-over-year growth rate, over 12% higher than the previous year. This impressive momentum positions Indiana as a prime market for qualified entrepreneurs seeking new opportunities.

“Kush and Bobby’s experience, dedication, and confidence in the brand make them invaluable additions to the Taco John’s family,” said Shannon Iverson, Vice President/Development at Taco John’s. “As we continue expanding, it’s passionate franchisees like them who drive our growth and bring bold, delicious flavors to communities nationwide. We’re excited to be a part of their journey and have full confidence they will thrive in LaPorte.”

As Taco John’s continues expanding through single and multi-unit development, recent advancements like the Path to Ownership structure and the brand’s optimized business model offer a robust framework for franchisee support and sustainable growth. Enhanced systems across onboarding, real estate and construction, operations, training, branding, and technology make Taco John’s a compelling investment for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept. Existing franchisees are also benefiting from these innovations, driving unit-level profitability, expanding market presence, and achieving long-term success.

With nearly 350 locations across 22 states and the brand’s broader strategy of sustainable, market-responsive franchising, the development team has identified strong opportunities in the Upper Midwest, Rocky Mountain regions, and high-growth suburban markets nationwide. Franchise opportunities are available for both new and multi-unit operators, with tailored support to help franchisees scale effectively. Taco John’s is reducing complexity and enhancing profitability potential for operators at every stage.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru average net royalty sales of AUV $1,800,000*.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John’s 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”).