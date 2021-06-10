Taco John’s Spices Up Chicken Wars with 'Cluckin’ John’s'

On June 14, Taco John’s is taking the chicken battle in a completely new direction, and they’re not clucking around.

The popular quick-service restaurant announced the introduction of Cluckin’ John’s, a stand-alone sub-brand that will go beak-to-beak with all the other chicken chains with its singular, innovative menu item: the all-new, bigger. bolder. better. Fried Chicken Taco.

It’s time to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with your choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or new chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla. At just $2.49 each, your wallet will be just as grateful as your taste buds.

Look for a Cluckin’ John’s near you soon. Many potential franchisees have already expressed interest in being the first to open this revolutionary concept with its distinctive restaurant design and craveable Fried Chicken Tacos. Interested franchisee candidates can call 775-CLUCKIN to get in on the action

“We are thrilled to be the first brand in our category to debut this exciting Fried Chicken Taco concept,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “It’s like when chocolate met peanut butter, when ham met cheese or when spaghetti met meatballs. Fried chicken in a tortilla is a total game changer! It’s bold and distinctively delicious, because the flavors burst through the tortilla, rather than getting lost in a bun. We all noticed our mouths were watering more and more with every bite. That’s when we knew we needed to introduce this product to America with its very own brand, Cluckin’ John’s!”

For now, chicken lovers can order Fried Chicken Tacos a la carte, as a combo meal or in multi-packs at their favorite Taco John’s.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olé and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEst Menu.