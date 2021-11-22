Taco John's Starts Holidays with Launch of Nachos Navidad

May your holidays be full of warmth, cheer and now, Taco John’s Nachos Navidad.

The popular quick-service restaurant is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its annual limited-time Nachos Navidad! A twist on its Super Nachos, Taco John’s Nachos Navidad is made with festive red, green and yellow chips topped with 100% American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and cool sour cream. In the spirit of giving, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from every order of Nachos Navidad to local charities selected by franchisees.

“At Taco John’s, we continually strive to give back to the communities we serve in bigger. bolder. better. ways,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Our Nachos Navidad is more than just a delicious fan-favorite. The funds raised to support local causes leave a lasting impact on our communities and bring our guests together during this special season. We’re proud to bring this initiative back for another year and look forward to continuing what has become such a memorable tradition.”

For the past 26 years, many Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad purchase to a worthy cause in their local community. Franchisees have the freedom of selecting the charity they’d like to support, some of which include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Friday Food Bag Foundation, United Way of Western Nebraska and Yellowstone County Boys and Girls Club, among many others. The hyper-local donation approach has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

Additionally, guests can celebrate the holiday season by giving the gift of craveable favorites with a Taco John’s gift card! For every purchase of a $25 gift card in-store or in the drive-thru, guests will receive a $5 bonus card redeemable from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.