Taco John’s, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, enhances its leadership team with an internal promotion and new hires. Taco John’s welcomes Tom Perella as VP/Technology and Damian Hanft as VP/Human Resources and promotes Kristin Nuss to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Executive Moves

Kristin Nuss was promoted to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in January 2025. She joined Taco John’s in May 2021 as Associate General Counsel and Director of Franchise Compliance and Contracts. With over 25 years of experience in the legal field, Nuss has worked in a variety of sectors, from civil litigation and insurance defense to state government. In her role at Taco John’s, her main focus is to act as a support for the entire system, providing legal oversight on how decisions will affect the business, and finding solutions to enhance Taco John’s efficiency.

Tom Perella joined Taco John's as Vice President/Technology in March 2025. He brings over 20 years of experience in retail technology, beginning his career as a team member in restaurants, working his way onto the corporate side, serving as a leader in technology for GoTo Foods and Duck Donuts. With a deep understanding of the integral role that technology plays in operations, his main focus at Taco John's is to create, refine, and standardize IT processes, building onto the strong tech stack that is already in place.

Damian Hanft joined Taco John's as Vice President/Human Resources inApril 2025. Prior to joining the team, Hanft was the head of talent at Inspire Brands, playing a key role in the architecture of team member experience. Previously holding leadership positions in talent management, learning and development, human resources, labor relations, and training, his main focus is to develop a strong HR strategy that aligns with the overall goals and objectives of Taco John's.

“We are confident in Kristin, Tom, and Damian’s leadership as we drive a new era for Taco John’s,” said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John’s. “As we continue to scale strategically, we are fine-tuning our operations to ensure franchisees are set up for success from day one. It’s critical that we have the right people in the right roles — leaders who are fully aligned with our core values and mission such as these three.”

Franchise Development

These appointments come on the heels of Taco John’s continued efforts to expand from coast to coast. Partnering with single and multi-unit franchisees, Taco John’s Path to Ownership structure and optimized business model solidify the brand’s franchisee support system, ensuring sustainable growth for the brand and investors.

“Our entire team has collaborated to enhance systems across the board, from onboarding to branding to technology,” continued Neary. “As a leader in the QSR space, we feel a responsibility to continue to find new ways to innovate, not just for new franchisees, but so existing franchisees are able to drive unit-level profitability and expand their market presence with our new processes.”

With nearly 350 locations across 22 states, Taco John’s has identified strong expansion opportunities in the Upper Midwest, Rocky Mountain regions, and high-growth suburban markets nationwide. Franchise opportunities are available for new and multi-unit operators, with tailored support to help franchisees scale effectively. Taco John’s is reducing complexity and enhancing profitability potential for operators at every stage. Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,881,809* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru.