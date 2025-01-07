Taco John’s, one of the largest and most beloved Mexican quick-service restaurants, is charting a bold new course for franchise growth with its optimized business model. Focused on driving unit-level profitability and expanding market reach, the brand has introduced strategic improvements in operations, franchise development, branding, and technology —all which position Taco John’s as an attractive investment for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Heather Neary, Taco John’s has embraced modernization to create opportunities for current and prospective franchisees. “There’s never been a more opportune time to grow with Taco John’s,” said Neary. “With prime territories available for growth, our enhanced development and performance strategies remain centered on finding franchisees who align with our business strategy and rich culture, while continuing to prioritize innovation and maximize unit-level profitability.”

Taco John’s is driving franchise growth through strategic optimization in four key areas: operations, development, branding, and technology:

Operational Simplification: Collaboration with store teams and the brand’s independent franchisee association, Association of Taco John’s Franchisees (ATJF), has resulted in simplified back-of-house processes, creating a more efficient and seamless operations model.

Accelerated Development: Enhanced market analysis and tailored franchise growth plans are fueling expansion in existing markets and new territories. Future-ready, value-engineered prototypes and real estate strategies provide scalable opportunities for operators.

Revitalized Branding: Updates include refreshed signage, refreshed color palettes, and modernized store design elements, positioning the brand for long-term competitiveness.

Advanced Technology: From a cloud-based POS system to AI-driven tools and alternative ordering systems, Taco John's is equipping franchisees with cutting-edge solutions to help drive success.

Instrumental to this momentum has been the appointment of Shannon Iverson, Taco John’s Vice President of Development, who joins an impressive leadership team. Since joining in early 2024, Iverson brings deep industry expertise, including her role in helping scale Marco’s Pizza to 1200 locations and facilitated expansion into Mexico during her tenure. “This modernization has truly optimized our business model, making it easier than ever for our franchisees to thrive,” said Iverson. “We’re combining innovative tools with proven systems to support our franchisees while continuing to deliver bold, fresh flavors our guests love.”

Taco John’s prides itself on bringing the flavor and serving traditional Mexican food with a unique and original “Western” twist. The fusion of bold and savory American flavors with bold spices has created a signature menu utilizing fresh and quality ingredients, including North American beef, Minnesota-grown potatoes, and taco shells cooked in-house daily. These culinary standards set Taco John’s apart in the competitive QSR landscape.

“As someone who has grown up with Taco John’s and witnessed its evolution firsthand, I’m excited with the direction the brand is heading,” said Brian Fuder, second-generation multi-unit franchisee and VP of the Association of Taco John’s Franchisees. “The leadership team has struck the right balance between honoring our roots and modernizing with real time feedback from the franchisees. With innovative tools, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to franchisee success, Taco John’s is ready for a new era.”

Operating nearly 350 locations across 22 states, Taco John’s is targeting expansion in the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions while also exploring non-traditional growth opportunities nationwide. Comprehensive support for franchisees spans development, training, operations, marketing, supply chain, and technology.

The Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 50% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru windows average net royalty sales of AUV $1,565,225 during the 2023 calendar year*.