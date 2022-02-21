'Taco Twosday' Arrives at Taco John’s on February 22

The tastiest day of the year has arrived at Taco John’s: Taco Twosday.

This year, Feb. 22 marks a once-in-a-lifetime palindrome date, and it just so happens to fall on the popular quick-service’s restaurant’s Taco Tuesday. As the official creator of Taco Tuesday, Taco John’s take tacos so seriously that they trademarked the day and is now giving fans the opportunity to never miss a Tuesday through its Taco Tuesday QR code calendar reminder. The innovative brand developed a unique QR code, so all guests have to do is scan it on their phone, and Taco Tuesday will automatically add to your calendar. You’ll never miss a Taco Tuesday® ever again!

To celebrate its favorite day of the week, every Tuesday, Taco John’s Crispy Beef Tacos – with crispy shells made fresh in-house daily and filled with signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, lettuce and cheese – are a special discounted price. That’s right. The universe has spoken, and it’s telling you to get specially priced tacos on 2/22/22.