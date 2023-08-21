Tacodeli Announces Brown Butter & Bourbon Blondie Dessert

Tacodeli, the popular taco concept, is launching a new dessert on their menu, a Brown Butter & Bourbon Blondie, on Tuesday, August 22.

The permanent menu item is homemade in Bastrop, TX from The Bearded Baking Company. The scrumptious dessert is like a brownie, but instead of chocolate, the brown butter takes stage with velvety butterscotch and rich caramel flavors. The bar’s nutty, chewy texture is complemented by undertones of bourbon.

The Brown Butter & Bourbon Blondie will be available at all locations beginning Tuesday, August 22. Available at all Tacodeli locations – DFW, Houston and Austin – check website for more details.