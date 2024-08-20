Tacodeli – the Texas-based, award-winning taqueria founded by chef Roberto Espinosa and built alongside business partner Eric Wilkerson, announced that it has launched a new version of its popular Daily Specials menu, which features one unique taco creation that is available only on that taco’s corresponding day. The Daily Specials menu evolved organically starting in 2003; by 2005, it had become a permanent and popular offering for Tacodeli’s guests – so much so that customers would plan trips around their favorites and when they were available each week.

The Daily Specials were shelved in 2020 in order to consolidate operations during a difficult moment in time for many restaurants. As things steadily normalized over the course of the next two to three years, the culinary team was inspired to introduce a revised version of the Daily Specials based upon significant customer interest in having Tacodeli return to the level of menu variety that had become one of its unique selling points.

The new Daily Specials set features a number of returning favorites that have populated the Tacodeli menu in various iterations over the years and several never-before-served tacos that are wholly new. Altogether, the offerings combine to form a flavor-forward mix that speaks to Tacodeli’s commitment to seeking opportunities to innovate, based upon consumer preference.

“For 25 years, we’ve always done what we do for the love of tacos, and our new Daily Specials menu is another example of our approach. I view it as a way for us to reflect on the company’s journey and say thank you to the customers that have been with us since the beginning,” stated Espinosa.

Tacodeli’s new Daily Specials menu:

Monday: Carne Asada (returning menu item)

Nolan Ryan hanger steak, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime

Tuesday: Chicken Tinga (new)

Shredded chicken, tinga sauce, Mexican cabbage slaw, crema. Served in a jack cheese-crisped tortilla

Wednesday: Brisket El Rey (new)

HeartBrand Ranch confit brisket, bacon, caramelized onion, salsa de árbol, cilantro garlic oil, pico de gallo, crunchy garlic

Thursday: Scallop (returning Daily Special)

Grilled scallops, roasted red and poblano peppers, grilled corn, mojo de ajo sauce

Friday: Steak Chimichurri (returning Daily Special)

Nolan Ryan hanger steak, queso fresco, chimichurri sauce, green onions

Weekends: Ceviche (returning Daily Special)

Lime-cured Gulf of Mexico shrimp, roasted peppers, grilled corn, serranos, onion, guacamole. Made with shrimp or fish (based on availability).