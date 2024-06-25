Tacodeli, an Austin-based taco chain with a cult-like following, announced its national availability at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. The award-winning restaurant is launching three dips and salsas available in the refrigerated section at the national grocery chain, including its new Tacodeli Chunky Salsa – available only at retail locations – Tacodeli Queso and its Tacodeli Creamy Jalapeño (aka Salsa Doña).

Using the same original recipes as served in their award-winning restaurants, Tacodeli will bring the taqueria experience to consumers nationwide. The salsas and dips are made from high quality ingredients, with no preservatives or added sugar, and pair perfectly with chips or favorite Mexican classics. The line of 12-oz. products includes the 19x award-winning Creamy Jalapeño (aka Salsa Doña), about which Tacodeli enthusiasts devoutly claim, “Doña on Everything!”

“We’ve spent 25 years perfecting the salsas and dips that we serve at our 13 restaurants across Texas,” said Jeff Day, President at Tacodeli. “Our passion for delicious food and authentic flavors can be tasted in our products, and has allowed us to expand our reach nationally at Whole Foods Market, a launch we couldn’t be more thrilled about. We look forward to allowing even more people to try and enjoy the products we serve to thousands of guests in our restaurants every day.”

Tacodeli launched select dips and salsas in Whole Foods Market regionally in 2017 and quickly became a household name with the popularity of their products. With the national launch in Whole Foods Market, consumers across the country can now find Tacodeli products on Whole Foods Market shelves.

Known for its Mexican heritage and Austin-inspired flavors, Tacodeli has been uncompromising in its commitment to quality for the past 25 years. The Austin-established taqueria has 13 locations across Texas in Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston and can now be found at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and regionally at H-E-B.

To celebrate their national launch, Tacodeli is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) digital rebate via Aisle on any Tacodeli salsa or dip from Whole Foods Market for a limited time starting June 25, 2024. Customers can claim the offer at https://bit.ly/bogo-tacodeli.