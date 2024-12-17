Tacodeli, an Austin staple, is bringing back an authentic holiday favorite, and partnering with The Bearded Baker to supply sweet December desserts for guests across Texas.

Tacodeli is proud to serve a taco spin on Chile en Nogada, a traditional Mexican dish known for its vibrant flavors and colors, making it a perfect tribute to the holiday season. This rendition features a roasted poblano pepper filled with a savory blend of locally sourced ingredients, including Texas Wagyu Akaushi beef picadillo, all-natural walnut goat cheese crema, topped with a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds and wrapped in a fresh tortilla. The dish delivers a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors in every bite and is a festive feast for the eyes.

Bastrop-based sweet-slinger The Bearded Baker supplies small-batch desserts for Tacodeli year-round. This holiday season, however, the pastry perfectionists are introducing two exclusive collaborations they developed together with Tacodeli. Paying homage to Tacodeli’s Mexican roots, the Margarita Cookie delivers a sweet-and-salty punch of zesty citrus, mirroring its namesake beverage. Meanwhile, the new Churro Blondie satisfies cinnamon-sugar cravings with a layer of decadent dulce de leche.

“At Tacodeli, we are passionate about honoring the traditions of Mexican cuisine while adding our signature touch,” said Roberto Espinosa, founder of Tacodeli. “Chile en Nogada is a dish that resonates deeply with the spirit of community and celebration, and we’re thrilled to share this traditional twist with our guests during this time of year. It’s so special that our friends and neighbors at The Bearded Baker have crafted new treats that honor Mexican flavors in exciting and delicious ways for our guests to enjoy.”

The Chile en Nogada taco and new desserts are now available at all Tacodeli locations through January 1.