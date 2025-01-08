Tacodeli, a Texas staple, is making it easier than ever to stick to New Year’s resolutions of eating well and saving time with a fast and convenient breakfast option. This January, Tacodeli is bringing back its Grab & Go service, designed to save customers time without sacrificing the high-quality, delicious tacos they know and love.

With mornings often rushed and the “always running late” reality of the day-to-day, Tacodeli is re-launching this popular menu option, letting guests skip the wait and grab their favorite breakfast tacos on the fly. Tacodeli’s Grab & Go tacos are available at all locations, offering a selection of the most sought-after breakfast tacos made fresh each morning and individually wrapped for an easy, grab-and-go experience.

“Whether you’re trying to save time, stick to healthier eating habits or simply enjoy a delicious breakfast, Grab & Go makes it easier to do all of that and more,” said Roberto Espinosa, founder of Tacodeli. “With our Grab & Go station, we’re offering a fast, convenient way for our customers to enjoy Tacodeli while shaving valuable time off their morning schedule — from protein-packed classics or vegetarian-friendly options, we’ve got something for everyone.”

Known for its commitment to quality and fresh ingredients, Tacodeli takes breakfast seriously. Each year, the brand’s team hand-cracks over 3 million Vital Farms eggs, ensuring every taco is made with cage-free, pasture-raised eggs that guests can feel good about. Pair that with thoughtfully sourced meats like Texas-raised Akaushi Wagyu beef, fresh veggies and handmade tortillas and you’ve got a meal that nourishes both body and soul — whether dining in or on the go.