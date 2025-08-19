Marqii, the only discovery platform built specifically for hospitality businesses, announced its partnership with Tacodeli, a fast-growing Texas taquería known for its chef-driven approach and commitment to high-quality ingredients. Using Marqii Host, a custom, no-code solution, to rebuild their brand-wide location pages, Tacodeli more than doubled its location page traffic in less than one week.

Host is a custom, no-code solution for multi-location restaurants who want to improve local search visibility and location page management. Host pages feature customized branding, an accessibility-first foundation, SEO-optimized schema markup and metadata, and location-specific hours and menus powered by Marqii’s real-time updates.

Tacodeli is an Austin-established taquería founded in 1999 by Roberto Espinosa. Known for its commitment to quality, top-tier flavor and the freshest ingredients available, Tacodeli has grown to become a beloved restaurant in the Texas culinary landscape with 14 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston. Rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique menu of signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings and award-winning salsas, prepared by hand every day.

Prior to working with Marqii, Tacodeli’s location pages were generating fewer than 150 average daily visitors, and changes to location-specific hours or menus were manual and time consuming. In just one

week after launching their new Host location pages, average daily visitors rose to more than 300, and Tacodeli’s daily search impressions rose from less than 2,500 to more than 6,000. Access the full Tacodeli case study here.

“As a small company, we value expert partners who can help us punch above our weight,” said Jordin Lineback, Marketing Manager of Tacodeli. “Marqii has been instrumental in revitalizing our SEO and making sure our guests feel heard, and we know both we and our guests are better for it.”

More than 75% of consumers visit a restaurant’s website before choosing to eat there. Additionally, web page schema markup, content, and metadata are increasingly important for performing well in AI-generated search results. Restaurant location pages that consistently dominate local search results not only require accurate menus and hours, but also accessibility, SEO-driven schema markup, and fast-loading, mobile-friendly layouts.

“After 15 years building SEO solutions, I’ve seen that most platforms offer only incremental improvements,” said Carl Lane, VP of Product & R&D at Marqii. “Marqii Host is a monumental leap forward, solving one of the hospitality industry’s most persistent digital challenges with technology that creates immediate and measurable impact, leading to overnight traffic improvement and flawless website performance for operators.”

To learn more about Marqii’s suite of solutions that drive guest discovery, simplify SEO and AI search optimization, and improve review ratings, visit marqii.com