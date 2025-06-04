Tacodeli, the taquería known for its chef-driven approach and commitment to high-quality ingredients, is launching its newest Special of the Moment: the Salmon Pistachio Taco — just in time for summer. Available daily, beginning Monday, June 2, this seasonal special showcases Tacodeli’s ongoing commitment to serving high-quality food with fresh, creative spins that turn simple dishes into standout tacos.

The Salmon Pistachio Taco features grilled Atlantic salmon wrapped in a crunchy pistachio crust, topped with Tacodeli’s housemade pistachio salsa and a delicious habanero escabeche. A finishing sprinkle of pistachios adds texture and depth to each bite — a bold, chef-crafted combination that pushes flavor boundaries through culinary creativity.

“Back by popular demand — and for good reason,” said Roberto Espinosa, Founder and Chef of Tacodeli. “We love getting creative, and this taco is a great example. The salmon is buttery and rich, and the pistachios add this awesome crunch and flavor. It’s one of those pairings that just works, and we’re excited to answer the many calls of folks who wouldn’t stop asking for it.”

A refreshing standout for the summer season and available for a limited time only, the Salmon Pistachio Taco is perfect for a light lunch, health-focused dinner, or your next spontaneous taco run.