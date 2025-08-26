Tacodeli, the Texas taquería known for its chef-driven approach and commitment to high-quality ingredients, is rolling out its newest Special of the Moment — the Shishito Sirloin Taco.

Launching Aug. 25 across all locations, the Shishito Sirloin Taco features thinly sliced Texas sirloin, seared on the plancha and layered with a smoky medley of shishito peppers, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions. Finished with crisp radishes and a drizzle of Doña Fresca — a bright new take on our famous Salsa Doña made with a splash of lime — this taco delivers a perfectly balanced bite that’s both savory and refreshing.

“With this Special of the Moment, we wanted the sirloin to be the star,” said Roberto Espinosa, founder and chef of Tacodeli. “Seared on the plancha along with a mix of blistered peppers, this taco is delicious, hearty and fresh — a standout that will surprise guests with its awesome flavor.”

Like all of Tacodeli’s offerings, the Shishito Sirloin Taco reflects the brand’s passion for blending authentic Mexican flavors with creative chef-crafted twists.