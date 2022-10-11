Tacodeli Now Offering Signature Flour Tortillas at Select Whole Foods

Tacodeli, the Austin-based taco concept with locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston, is now offering their signature Flour Tortillas at Whole Foods Market stores across Texas.

Tacodeli’s Flour Tortillas are available in the refrigerated section and are offered either fully cooked or uncooked (ready to cook at home). The refrigerated tortillas are made with four ingredients and no preservatives for the ultimate freshness and quality. They are a key component of Tacodeli’s award-winning tacos that are served in the restaurants every day.

In addition to Tacodeli’s flour tortillas, Whole Foods Market carries Tacodeli’s award-winning salsas, dips and tortilla chips. The range of products includes Salsa Verde (mild), Salsa Roja (medium), Salsa Doña (Tacodeli’s signature hot salsa), Queso, Black Bean Dip and Organic Corn Tortilla Chips.

All of Tacodeli’s products are fresh, preservative-free authentic recipes that are made in Texas.

Tacodeli Founder, Roberto Espinosa says, “We’re thrilled to share the fresh, preservative-free tortillas we serve in our restaurants every day across Texas to Whole Foods shoppers to enjoy at home!”

The Flour Tortillas include 10 tortillas per pack and are $3.49 for either cooked or uncooked tortillas.