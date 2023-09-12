Tacodeli Showcasing Buffalo in New Menu Feature

Tacodeli is offering a limited time taco for fall featuring bison from family-owned Texas ranches. The cult-classic, Mexico City-inspired taco concept has partnered with like-minded beef company, Force of Nature, to offer a Bison Relleno Taco at all locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston). The limited time taco is available September 12 through mid-October.

Force of Nature works with ranchers who are committed to improving the land and our health through better raised meat and regenerative agriculture. The bison is 100% grass fed, pasture raised on family-owned Texas ranches with no growth hormones or antibiotics.

The Bison Relleno ($5.50) is available during lunch and dinner and is made with a roasted red pepper base, adobo-spiced picadillo with sweet potato, Force of Nature bison, drizzled with avocado crema, and topped with Texas queso fresco and cilantro.

Force of Nature’s mission is to reclaim the legacy of meat. As their website says, “Regenerative agriculture works in partnership with nature to make great tasting, nutrient-rich food while healing the planet. By combining agroecology and agrotechnology, regenerative agriculture approaches land management in collaboration with nature. Through focus on building soil and healing ecosystems, land stewards are increasing resilience, boosting yields, capturing carbon, increasing nutrient density, and returning hope to rural economies.”

Together, Founders Roberto Espinosa and Eric Wilkerson have built a team with a shared passion for community building, quality ingredients and of course, creative and exceptional food. Tacodeli believes in sourcing from others that share the same mission of quality, community, health and wellness.