Tacodeli, the Texas-based, farm-to-taco taqueria is set to open its first Fort Worth location this Fall 2024 at 4500 Hartwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132 in Tanglewood.

Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and the freshest seasonal ingredients available, Tacodeli has grown to become a beloved institution in the Texas culinary landscape.

With a menu rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique dining experience that celebrates flavor, freshness, and community. The restaurant features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as award-winning salsas, all prepared by hand every day (including the cult favorite and award-winning Salsa Doña).

“One of the most important foundations of Tacodeli was to always serve the highest quality product we can and have available to us. We crack each egg and prepare by hand all the ingredients that end up in your taco…we cookeverything from scratch,” says Roberto Espinosa, Founder of Tacodeli.

Maintaining the integrity of menu offerings will always be a priority. “There is a constant search to continually improve upon and add to our sourcing.” explains Espinosa. An example of current partners include Basse Farms (jalapenos), HeartBrand Beef, whole eggs from Vital Farms, Cheesemakers and regenerative farms such as Ralston Family Farms (rice).

In 1999, Tacodeli opened the first location in Austin, Texas. Eric Wilkerson joined soon after as a Partner and Co-owner. Tacodeli is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

As for opening the first Fort Worth restaurant, Espinosa says, “I spent a lot of time back in college, visiting buddies from Fort Worth. I remember we would start our night with cold beers, ice plugs in the bottom of frosty mugs at Angelo’s, then move on to all the best dive bars in town! I have great memories of Fort Worth and those friendships still continue to this day.”

This 2,500 square-foot space features seating for 50 inside and 52 on the massive patio built around a long-standing tree with heating and cooling structures making it ideal for all-weather dining.

Co-owner Wilkerson says, “I have always felt Fort Worth embodies the spirit of homegrown values and commitment to community that resonates with Tacodeli’s values as well. We look forward to fostering meaningful connections and contributing to the thriving community fabric of Fort Worth.”

Tacodeli Fort Worth will open Fall 2024 for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an expansive patio.