Tacodeli Unveils Two Limited-Time Tacos and a Beverage for Spring/Summer Season

Tacodeli is offering two limited time tacos and a new refreshing drink for spring/summer. The cult-classic, Mexico City-inspired taco concept is offering a Banh Mi Taco, Freakin’ Beefin’ (the name is a riff on their popular Freakin’ Vegan taco) and Limonada at all locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston). The limited time tacos are available May 2 through mid-June while the beverage is available May 2 through mid-summer.

The Banh Mi Taco ($5.25) is available during lunch and dinner and is made with Grilled duBreton organic pork, carrot, daikon, jalapeño, basil, and cilantro. The Freakin’ Beefin’ ($4.25) is available during breakfast and is made with Vital Farms scrambled eggs, beef tenderloin with cheese glaze, pico de gallo and queso. To pair with the tacos, Tacodeli is also offering a Limonada ($4) made with lime juice, cane sugar and water.

Together, Founders Roberto Espinosa and Eric Wilkerson have built a team with a shared passion for community building, quality ingredients and of course, creative and exceptional food. Tacodeli believes in sourcing from others that share the same mission of quality, community, health and wellness.

Available at all Tacodeli locations – DFW, Houston and Austin.