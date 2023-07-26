Tacombi Announces First Chicago Opening

Tacombi announced the grand opening of its first taqueria in Chicago today. Located at 126 N. Peoria, the outpost is just steps away from the Fulton Market’s bustling Restaurant Row. With over 17 locations across New York, Miami and the Greater Washington D.C. area, the brand is excited to expand its footprint with its first location in the Midwest, serving up authentic Mexican food in a lively Chicago neighborhood.

“Our goal has always been to share and highlight the beauty of Mexican food and culture and with Chicago being home to the best Mexican food in the country, we’re honored to share and be on this journey with the community,” says Founder Dario Wolos.

The new taqueria is located in the heart of Fulton Market and spans over 3,800 square feet of space. Upon walking in, guests will be greeted by a counter-service where they can place their orders. The space offers a spacious, inviting setting, featuring a retractable garage door that will be open during the warmer summer months for al fresco dining.

The menu at the Fulton Market location brings together distinct flavors and recipes commonly found around Mexico’s 32 states. Guests can expect Tacombi favorites such as Tacos al Pastor, Baja Crispy Fish Tacos, Burritos, Beef Birria Tacos with Consomé, Quesadillas Gringas with al Pastor Pork, and more. Refreshing Mexican cocktails will also be served like the classic Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Paloma, and Spiked Sandia featuring tequila, watermelon, and lime. Guests can always expect a selection of spirit-free options like Aguas Frescas made fresh daily in a variety of flavors such as Agua de Sandia, Agua de Piña, Agua de Jamaica, and more.

With each new opening, the taqueria participates in growing the impact of The Tacombi Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through food accessibility and education. Tacombi Foundation will provide its first 250 meals to community partners including Enlace Chicago and New Life Centers, two organizations located in Chicago’s Little Village community. These meals are only a small part of the 9,000 meals donated nationwide every week by the Foundation.