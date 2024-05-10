Tacombi, the renowned Mexican taqueria, is opening its second location in Wicker Park on May 15th at 1442 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Bringing its authentic flavors and Mexican hospitality, Tacombi promises a delicious journey through Mexico’s diverse regions.

The menu at the new Wicker Park taqueria brings together distinct flavors and recipes commonly found around Mexico’s 32 states. Guests can select from Tacombi favorites such as Tacos al Pastor, Baja Crispy Fish Tacos, Beef Birria Tacos, paired with classic Margaritas or refreshing Aguas Frescas.

With each new opening, the taqueria participates in growing the impact of The Tacombi Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through food accessibility, education, and employment training. Tacombi Foundation will provide its first meals to community partners including Erie Neighborhood House and New Life Centers, two organizations located in Chicago’s Little Village community. These meals are only a part of the 8,000 meals donated nationwide every week by the Foundation.

Tacombi will be open for lunch and dinner service seven days a week, as well as for delivery and pick-up. Every Tuesday, as part of Tacombi’s Taco Taco Club, guests have the opportunity to enjoy buy-one, get-one tacos all day, every Tuesday. Within the coming weeks, the team will also launch happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.