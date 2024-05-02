Tacombi, the acclaimed Mexican taqueria, unveils its latest location in Miami with the opening of its Brickell location, May 1st. Embracing the authentic ambiance of traditional Mexican taquerias, the Brickell taqueria transports guests to the lively streets of Mexico. Positioned at the corner of S Miami Ave. and SW 7 Street, directly opposite the Brickell City Centre, this taqueria serves as an ideal escape from the bustling city for locals and visitors alike. The first 300 guests to arrive on opening day will be gifted Tacombi hats.

The inviting ambiance begins with a lush outdoor courtyard adorned with tropical plants, serving as the entrance to this stand-alone taqueria. From there, guests enter into the main dining area which features two bars and an expansive open-style kitchen. Spanning 2,800 square feet indoors with seating for 94, the Brickell location will also feature an expansive 3,500 square feet outdoor courtyard, the first of its kind for the brand, which accommodates 56 guests. Tacombi Brickell offers a spacious and comfortable setting for diners to enjoy flavorful tacos, signature cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages, and more.

Tacombi’s menu celebrates the distinct flavors and recipes found across Mexico’s 32 states. From beloved classics like Corn Esquites and Guacamole con Totopos to an enticing array of taco selections including the Beer-Battered Baja Crispy Fish, Beef Birria served with Consomme, Mexico City-style Al Pastor, and more, every dish embodies the essence of Mexican culinary tradition. Tacombi utilizes its homemade Vista Hermosa flour and corn tortillas, alongside wholesome, locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring an authentic and unforgettable dining experience.

Complementing the culinary experience are refreshing Mexican cocktails including the classic Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Paloma, and Sandia Santa featuring tequila, watermelon, and lime. Additionally, a selection of spirit-free options like Aguas Frescas made fresh daily in a variety of flavors such as Agua de Sandia, Agua de Piña, Agua de Jamaica, and more.

With each new opening, Tacombi continues to grow the impact of The Tacombi Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through food accessibility and education. As part of the Foundation, the Tacombi Community Kitchen provides food for people in need by donating thousands of quality and culturally-relevant Mexican meals each week. The team recently announced a significant milestone in its philanthropic journey: the donation of over one million meals since April 2020. In celebration of this achievement and in continued support of its mission, Tacombi will be donating all proceeds from sales on Cinco De Mayo to its foundation for the fourth year in a row. Tacombi Brickell will partner with Health Living Little Havana, a community-based non-profit that supports and advocates for efforts that strengthen Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood by focusing on the social determinants of health.

Tacombi will be open for lunch and dinner service seven days a week. Within the coming weeks, the team will also launch happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.