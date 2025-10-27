Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, the fast-casual Mexican concept celebrated for its vibrant flavors and made-fresh-daily menu, is bringing its signature style and community energy to Bergen County with the opening of its newest location on Thursday, October 30, at 812 Bergen Town Center, Space E-2B, Paramus, NJ 07652.

On Friday, November 7, Tacoria will host a Community Day and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30a.m., featuring local leaders and first responders as honored guests. To celebrate, the first 100 guests at Community Day will receive a free Burrito Box, a limited-edition t-shirt, and other branded swag, available exclusively in-store at the Paramus location. Guests who download the Tacoria app at the counter will also receive free Chips & Guac on their next order, encouraging a second visit and aligning with Tacoria’s existing intro reward program.

Located in the popular Bergen Town Center, home to Whole Foods, REI, Target, Crumbl, World Market, HomeGoods, and more, the Paramus location is designed for convenience, whether guests are shopping, running errands, or grabbing a meal with family and friends. The new outpost brings Tacoria’s signature colorful, energetic aesthetic and more than 20 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen’s menu features fresh, made-from-scratch street food with house-made salsas and vegetarian and vegan options. Guests can savor signature items, including the Golden Avocado Taco, handcrafted Tacos, Burrito Boxes, Mexican Street Corn, Viva La Nachos, Nutella Nachos, and rotating Agua Frescas in flavors such as Hibiscus and Pineapple Mint, plus daily Horchata.

As part of its mission to give back, Tacoria offers a standing 50% discount to all first responders every day, honoring those who serve. The brand also builds relationships with local organizations in every neighborhood it joins and has donated more than 100,000 tacos to community members across New Jersey over the past two years.

“Paramus is an exciting community for us because Bergen Town Center is such a vibrant hub for families, shoppers, and food lovers,” said Vishal Patel, co-founder of Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen. “We’re thrilled to share our food and mission with North Jersey and look forward to building meaningful connections, one taco at a time.”

Looking ahead, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen will continue its New Jersey expansion in 2026, with new locations planned for Summit, Freehold, and Somerville. This expansion will bring the brand’s fresh, vibrant street food and community-driven spirit to even more neighborhoods.