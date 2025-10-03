Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, known for its vibrant flavors and made-fresh-daily menu, is celebrating National Taco Day, Tuesday, October 7, with a Buy One Taco, Get One Free at the same price or lesser value at all 12 Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen locations across North, Central, and South Jersey. In addition to the BOGO taco deal, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen will offer exclusive perks to its Taco Love Club loyalty members.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is also using National Taco Day to fuel its digital and in-store growth. The brand expects the BOGO promotion and Taco Love Club Fall Challenge to boost app downloads. Every year, Tacoria’s 12 locations sell over 100,000 tacos, and the Fall Challenge is designed to reward loyal fans while encouraging repeat visits. By pairing app-exclusive offers with in-store traffic drivers, Tacoria continues to strengthen its position as a fast-casual growth leader.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen’s ‘Something for Everyone’ Taco Menu

· Tinga – Spicy pulled chicken with habanero salsa

· Pollo Asado – Citrus-kissed grilled chicken with habanero salsa

· Pollo al Pastor – Chicken marinated in house spices & pineapple with avocado verde salsa

· Chorizo – Spicy ground pork with salsa verde

· Al Pastor – Pork marinated in spices & pineapple

· Carne Asada – Spice-marinated grilled steak with smoky roja salsa

· Golden Avocado – Lightly breaded avocado slices with chipotle aioli (vegetarian)

· Rajas – Roasted corn & poblano peppers with smoky roja salsa (vegetarian)

· Brussels Sprouts – Charred & tossed in chipotle agave sauce with chipotle aioli (vegetarian)

· Beyond Tacorizo – Plant-based Beyond “meat” seasoned & spiced with verde salsa (vegan)

Each taco comes on a warm corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese, crema, and fresh garnishes of radish slices and lime wedges, and can be customized to order with add-ons like black beans, pico de gallo, seasoned or brown rice, guacamole or authentic double tortillas. Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen’s tacos are leveled up with house-made sauces and salsas, including habañero salsa, smoky roja salsa, salsa verde, avocado verde salsa, crema, chipotle aioli, and vegan chipotle aioli.