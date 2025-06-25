Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, the fast-casual Mexican concept known for its vibrant flavors and made-fresh-daily menu, will open its 11th location at 67 East Ridgewood Avenue, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 28th. Tacoria is open Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Friday, 11 AM to 10 PM, and Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 AM to 10 PM. As part of the opening celebration, the first 100 guests who download the Tacoria app will receive a free Burrito Box and Tacoria merch, enabling fans to keep the party going.

With a passionate team of 20 full-and part-time employees, the new Ridgewood spot will reflect Tacoria’s signature style: colorful, welcoming, and full of flavor. Guests can dine in, order takeout, or enjoy their meal outdoors in the walkable, picturesque downtown district. The Ridgewood community can expect not only fresh, delicious Mexican street food made with care, but also a space designed for gathering, celebrating, and enjoying every bite. Whether it’s a quick lunch, a family night out, or a post-soccer practice dinner, Tacoria aims to be a neighborhood go-to.

The new Tacoria location will reflect the brand’s signature aesthetic: colorful, energetic, and Instagram-worthy, with a menu that tastes as good as it looks. Tacoria’s menu, known for its street food made fresh daily, includes vegetarian and vegan options, some of which are:

Burrito Box : Choice of protein with rice, black beans, cheese, house-made salsa, pico de gallo, and crema ($10.95)

: Choice of protein with rice, black beans, cheese, house-made salsa, pico de gallo, and crema ($10.95) Tacos : Hand-crafted taco with your choice of protein, salsa, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, crema, on a fresh corn tortilla. ($4.60)

: Hand-crafted taco with your choice of protein, salsa, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, crema, on a fresh corn tortilla. ($4.60) Mexican Street Corn : Grilled corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, & fresh cilantro ($4.95)

: Grilled corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, & fresh cilantro ($4.95) Viva La Nachos : Hand-cut corn tortillas with your choice of protein, black beans, salsa, cheese, crema, escabeche peppers. ($10 Pie or $17 Full)

: Hand-cut corn tortillas with your choice of protein, black beans, salsa, cheese, crema, escabeche peppers. ($10 Pie or $17 Full) Nutella Nachos : Crispy flour tortillas tossed in brown sugar and cinnamon, drizzled with Nutella, and topped with powdered sugar ($5.50)

: Crispy flour tortillas tossed in brown sugar and cinnamon, drizzled with Nutella, and topped with powdered sugar ($5.50) Agua Frescas: Fresh, rotating flavors like Hibiscus and Pineapple Mint ($2.95)

“Ridgewood’s downtown area is the perfect blend of charm, walkability, and community spirit—it’s exactly the kind of place we love being a part of,” said Vishal Patel, Tacoria co-founder. “We’ve always believed in putting our heart into every location, and we’re beyond excited to bring some Tacoria flavor and flair to this amazing neighborhood.”