    Tacos 4 Life Adds Limited-Time Firecracker Shrimp Tacos and Watermelon Strawberry Punch

    Industry News | June 7, 2022
    The Firecracker Shrimp Tacos are $4.98 each.

    Just in time for patio season, Tacos 4 Life announces its new summer LTO: Firecracker Shrimp Tacos paired with Watermelon Strawberry Punch. Guests can enjoy these new menu items at every location while carrying out Tacos 4 Life's mission of ending childhood hunger. 

    Firecracker Shrimp Taco: Crispy fried shrimp tossed in signature firecracker sauce, topped with Sriracha, lettuce and green onions

    • $4.98 taco
    • $10.99 meal 

     

    Watermelon Strawberry Punch: A refreshing blend of watermelon puree, strawberry puree, orange juice and fresh-squeezed lemons

    • $3.49 cup
    • $14.99 gallon 
