Tacos 4 Life Adds Limited-Time Firecracker Shrimp Tacos and Watermelon Strawberry Punch

Just in time for patio season, Tacos 4 Life announces its new summer LTO: Firecracker Shrimp Tacos paired with Watermelon Strawberry Punch. Guests can enjoy these new menu items at every location while carrying out Tacos 4 Life's mission of ending childhood hunger.
Firecracker Shrimp Taco: Crispy fried shrimp tossed in signature firecracker sauce, topped with Sriracha, lettuce and green onions
- $4.98 taco
- $10.99 meal
Watermelon Strawberry Punch: A refreshing blend of watermelon puree, strawberry puree, orange juice and fresh-squeezed lemons
- $3.49 cup
- $14.99 gallon
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.