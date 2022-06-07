Tacos 4 Life Adds Limited-Time Firecracker Shrimp Tacos and Watermelon Strawberry Punch

Just in time for patio season, Tacos 4 Life announces its new summer LTO: Firecracker Shrimp Tacos paired with Watermelon Strawberry Punch. Guests can enjoy these new menu items at every location while carrying out Tacos 4 Life's mission of ending childhood hunger.

Firecracker Shrimp Taco: Crispy fried shrimp tossed in signature firecracker sauce, topped with Sriracha, lettuce and green onions

$4.98 taco

$10.99 meal

Watermelon Strawberry Punch: A refreshing blend of watermelon puree, strawberry puree, orange juice and fresh-squeezed lemons