Tacos 4 Life announced its new limited-time-only (LTO) street tacos, the perfect addition to the already mouth-watering menu. A soft corn tortilla is filled with your choice of protein, and topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge, all complemented by a delicious roasted poblano salsa. For a limited time, guests can enjoy the street tacos for $5.39 at every location.