Tacos 4 Life Begins National Growth Push

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a fresh, unique, and house-made menu as well as a mission to help end world hunger, announced its launch of seven new restaurants in five new cities in the coming months. Continuing to make an impactful difference worldwide, Tacos 4 Life cares about providing the best food and service to provide the most meals for children in need.

“We are extremely excited to be growing into these new markets and bringing our Craft tacos and our Meal 4 Meal mission to new communities,” says Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “We have had the privilege of donating more than 20 million meals to children in need in our first seven years of business. With this new expansion, the amount of meals we will be able to donate will accelerate quickly.”

The first Tacos 4 Life restaurant opened in June 2014 in Conway, Ark. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to 18 locations across five states. The company is preparing to launch in the following new markets:

Q4 2021: Broken Arrow, Okla.

Q4 2021: O'Fallon, Mo. (first location in Mo.)

2022: Oklahoma City, Okla.

2022: Columbia, Mo.

2022: Kansas City, Mo.

2022: Nashville, Tenn.

2022: Charlotte, N.C.

“We have received significant interest from new franchise partners across the country who are helping us expand into new states and markets, including our first location in Missouri,” Samuelson continues. “We are hyper focused on bringing Tacos 4 Life to additional national markets and are thankful for the strategic growth plans.”

The Tacos 4 Life team is actively expanding through franchise partnerships. The restaurant seeks self-starters committed to making tacos and running a restaurant in excellence. More information on available franchise opportunities can be found on the Tacos 4 Life website.