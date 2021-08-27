Tacos 4 Life Donates 20 Million Meals to Nonprofit Partner Feed My Starving Children

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a fresh, unique and house-made menu as well as a mission to help end world hunger, announced it has officially donated 20 million meals to its non-profit partner Feed My Starving Children.

“Despite the economic challenges many restaurant owners have endured at the onset and during the pandemic, we have never lost sight of what matters most to us - helping end world hunger. This has been our mission for the last seven years and we remain committed - even during the most challenging times in our industry,” says Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “We continue to donate one meal to Feed My Starving Children for every meal sold at our restaurants. When we started this program, we dreamed of achieving these kinds of numbers. We are extremely proud to have donated 20 million meals to children in need.”

The first Tacos 4 Life restaurant opened in June 2014 in Conway, Ark. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to 19 locations across five states, with two currently under construction. On average, each Tacos 4 Life location raises 1,000 meals per day. The way it works is simple—for every taco, salad, rice bowl, nachos or quesadilla sold, one is donated to Feed My Starving Children to feed a hungry child.

In an effort to continue its mission, the brand will soon be announcing its plans to expand to new markets, including cities that are full of foodies looking for flavor-forward restaurants. The Tacos 4 Life team is actively expanding through franchisee partnerships.

“We are always looking for like-minded people who believe in our brand and our mission to join us,” comments Samuelson.