Tacos 4 Life Helping Out in Honor of Good Samaritan Day

Making a difference in a stranger’s life is not unfamiliar to the Arkansas-grown craft taco restaurant, Tacos 4 Life. Since its inception in 2014, for every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl, or nachos sold, Tacos 4 Life has donated a meal to its Christian nonprofit partner, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). From March 13 - March 18, all Tacos 4 Life locations are engaging local communities to celebrate Good Samaritan Day with additional opportunities to provide a lifesaving meal for a child in need.

During the week, guests who choose to provide additional meal donations with their Tacos 4 Life order will receive a queso coupon and be entered for a chance to win a complimentary 20-person taco bar. Donors who invest an additional $10 will be able to provide a reliable source of nutritious food to a starving child for an entire month. Last year, the brand raised over 38,000 meals company-wide and is aiming to provide even more meals with the help of its loyal guests and customers.

“Good Samaritan Day is in our DNA,” says Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “Year-round we focus on kindness, compassion and helping those who are in need, and in celebrating this special day, we’re able to further the impact of our mission. This year, we aim to raise even more meals with the generous support of our communities.”

Good Samaritan Day, celebrated annually on March 13, encourages acts of unselfish kindness, especially towards strangers and those in need. Notably, the term “good samaritan” comes from the Bible parable where a Samaritan helped a poor man on the side of a road. Tacos 4 Life co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson believe God has a larger plan and can use them and their restaurants as a vehicle to empower others to create a world where starvation no longer exists.

“We are so thankful for the commitment from Tacos 4 Life that allows our partners to distribute meals in schools, orphanages, clinics and feeding programs around the world,” says Andy Carr, VP of Development and Marketing for Feed My Starving Children. “Tacos 4 Life’s generosity continues to make an extraordinary impact in the lives of those in need, and we look forward to celebrating Good Samaritan Day with them.”