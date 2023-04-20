Tacos 4 Life to Open on Two Colleges in Fall

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a passion for incredible guest service, fresh food and a mission to help end world hunger, will debut at both Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) and Southern Arkansas University (SAU) this fall. Sodexo, a food and facilities management company, will operate the OBU Tacos 4 Life while Aramark, a provider in hospitality and food services, will operate the SAU Tacos 4 Life.

The opening of these new locations marks a significant milestone for Tacos 4 Life, as it expands into an untapped food service channel and provides each university a unique opportunity to enhance the student experience while giving students the chance to make an impact on the world.

Tacos 4 Life will kick off its introduction to OBU, the alma mater of co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson, by serving incoming students at an early student registration event on April 22. The brand's new food truck will be onsite, allowing students to sample menu items, get a taste of what Tacos 4 Life has to offer and learn more about the brand’s mission. Come fall 2023, students will be able to order from Tacos 4 Life at the recently renovated Evans Food Court in the student center.

"Introducing Tacos 4 Life to both Ouachita Baptist University and Southern Arkansas University is an exciting move for us as we get to work alongside students to further our mission,” says Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “These partnerships represent a powerful collaboration that enables students to immerse themselves in a world of meaningful impact and service, empowering them to become global leaders of change.”

SAU is welcoming Tacos 4 Life as the only new food concept this year. Students will be able to find these craft tacos at the Bruce Center food court. Similarly to the celebration on OBU’s campus, Tacos 4 Life will provide a first taste to SAU students by serving select menu items from their food truck during an April 27 event.

For every taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho or quesadilla it sells, Tacos 4 Life donates $0.29, which is equivalent to one meal for a child in need, to non-profit partner Feed My Starving Children. This initiative is lovingly called Meal 4 Meal by the Tacos 4 Life team. Since its inception, Tacos 4 Life has donated more than 29 million meals and expanded to 25 locations across seven states including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.