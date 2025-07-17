Tacos On The Street, the celebrated fast-casual Mexican restaurant born in the streets of Puerto Vallarta, MEX, will officially open its first U.S. location this coming August on the northeast side of San Antonio at 22026 US Highway 281 N, Suite #101. Known for its fresh street-style carne asada recipe, the restaurant is bringing its cultural roots and bold flavor north to the Alamo City. An exact opening date for the new restaurant will be announced in the coming weeks. This flagship location marks not just the start of its U.S. presence—but also the foundation of its future: San Antonio is where Tacos On The Street is planting its roots, and it will remain its headquarters as it grows.

“San Antonio felt like the natural place to begin our growth in the U.S.,” said San Antonio-based Director of Marketing Natalia Bustamante. “It’s a city that lives and breathes flavor, family, and culture—and that’s exactly what defines us. We’re all-in on San Antonio. This opening isn’t just a launch; it’s the beginning of a much bigger journey—with this city at the heart of it all.”

Founded as a single taco stand in Mexico in 1993, Tacos On The Street has grown into a beloved culinary experience centered on one thing done exceptionally well: carne asada. Every beloved taco, cheesy quesadilla and crispy tostada on the menu is made from a time-tested recipe passed down since day one. Signature tacos showcase thinly shaved, high-quality beef grilled over blazing charcoal and finished with a rich beef glaze that brings deep flavor and crisp edges. They’re layered with two house salsas—a creamy avocado verde and a bright tomato cruda—crafted to balance richness and freshness. For those who crave bold, elevated heat, a smoky, fire-roasted chile de árbol salsa is also available. Each taco is wrapped in a handmade tortilla, pressed daily from a custom blend of nixtamal masa and finely ground corn flour. The carne asada menu is perfectly accompanied by refreshing margaritas, Jamaica Mezcalita and select ice cream flavors from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

The San Antonio location will honor the restaurant’s cultural origin and its new chapter through art. The interior design was led by Joel Mozersky—who has worked on San Antonio projects such as Pullman Market and Mon Chou Chou—with handcrafted ceramic elements by Guadalajara-based Cerámica Suro, a globally recognized studio known for collaborations with world-renowned restaurants like Noma, Central, and Eleven Madison Park. The interior ceramic tile mural, inspired by Jarritos, fuses modern aesthetics with traditional artistry. A custom mural, painted by Irapuato-based muralist Don Mos, brings together contemporary iconography and traditional Mexican symbolism. Designed under the creative direction of Guadalajara’s Guillermo Flores Pacheco (Orbeh Studio), the piece is a vibrant homage to both Puerto Vallarta and San Antonio’s shared identity.

“The design of the mural is inspired by the tropical and vibrant energy of Puerto Vallarta, the place where this project originated,” said Guillermo Flores. “I wanted to capture the essence of the Mexican Pacific through iconic botanical forms: palm trees, jamaica flowers that are inspired by Tacos On The Street’s iconic mezcalita, and organic elements that evoke the warmth, freshness, and vitality of the coastal landscape. Each element was designed to interact with the environment and with the visual memory of those who know the spirit of Mexico’s seaside towns.”

Additionally, Tacos On The Street has built partnerships with like-minded brands that elevate the experience, including: Jarritos, Twang, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, which marks the San Antonio debut for the ice cream brand. These collaborations are paired with a warm, fast-casual service model that blends Mexican hospitality with Texan-American efficiency—rooted in the belief that fast can still mean soulful.

Tacos On The Street will be open daily, with an exact opening date and hours of operation coming soon. The restaurant’s San Antonio location is the first step in a long-term expansion rooted in respect for place, partnership, and purpose. Additional U.S. locations of Tacos on the Street are planned for the near future, with additional details to be announced at a later date.