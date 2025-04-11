Tacotarian, the award-winning plant-based Mexican eatery known for serving the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe, is thrilled to announce the launch of its franchise program, opening the doors for passionate entrepreneurs to bring the Tacotarian experience to communities across the U.S.

Founded in 2018 by two husband-and-wife teams, Kristen & Carlos Corral and Regina & Dan Simmons, Tacotarian was born out of a love for tacos, community, and creating a vibrant, inclusive space for all eaters—whether you’re vegan, flexitarian, or taco-obsessed. What started as a single location in Las Vegas has grown into a cult-favorite brand with 6 locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, a nationwide grocery line, national press attention, and a fiercely loyal customer base.

In recognition of their growth, impact, and leadership, the Tacotarian founders were recently named SBA 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year for the state of Nevada, and will represent the state at the national awards in Washington, D.C. this May. The brand has earned significant accolades over the years, including being named Best Vegan Taqueria in the U.S. by VegNews, NRN’s 2024 Breakout Brands, 40/40 list by QSR Magazine, Top 100 Taco Spots in America by Yelp, and Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas, to name a few.

“Franchising Tacotarian allows us to share our mission of saving the world one taco at a time—on a much larger scale,” said co-founder Regina Simmons. “We’re excited to partner with driven entrepreneurs who are passionate about food and community.”

Tacotarian’s franchise model offers a unique opportunity to join one of the fastest-growing segments in food: plant-based, fast-casual dining. Franchisees will benefit from a proven brand, innovative menu, comprehensive training, marketing support, and a scalable operational model.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Tacotarian, visit https://eattacotarian.com/pages/tacotarian-franchising

“We started Tacotarian with a simple idea: to make plant-based food exciting, accessible, and rooted in culture. Franchising allows us to grow that vision beyond our cities and empower other entrepreneurs to be part of something meaningful. It’s more than tacos, it’s a movement.” – co-founder Carlos Corral