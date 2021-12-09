Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen Opens First Brooklyn Store

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen, the New York City-born fast casual restaurant known for delicious and authentic cuisine, is opening its first Brooklyn location on Seventh Avenue in the Park Slope neighborhood. Initially recognized for incomparable falafel, Taïm has become famous for its other fare as well from cauliflower shawarma, to sabich, to roasted chicken and more. Taïm offers premium menu items -- including customizable, made-to-order stuffed pitas and bowls, mezze and fries -- and an array of house made sauces. Taïm’s concept is vegetable forward, while also featuring lean meats and fresh herbs to meet the needs of a variety of healthy, balanced diets. All menu items are made with market-fresh produce and the highest quality spices to create vibrant, delicious flavors. Taïm is focused on healthy, irresistibly delicious cuisine that is easy and fun to enjoy.

The new Park Slope location is the first of several new openings on the horizon as Taïm plans to rapidly expand in 2022, more than doubling its current number of units. In the spring, Taïm will open in downtown Brooklyn and Princeton, NJ. The brand currently operates 8 restaurants in New York and Washington DC.

“We are thrilled to launch Taïm’s first Brooklyn restaurant in Park Slope, a neighborhood that captures the vibrant, balanced lifestyle that is at the core of our brand,” says Bethany Strong, COO Taïm. “Brooklynites have been clamouring for a Taïm location in their borough for years and we are now ready to serve the community craving our flavorful, healthy and customizable meals for their lunch or dinner.”

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen, Park Slope is located at 341 Seventh Avenue in Brooklyn and is open from 11am-10pm daily, serving lunch and dinner. Dine-in, take away and delivery are available via the Taïm website or app, Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub, Seamless and Ritual. The Taïm website or app provides the best prices and also a loyalty program with benefits including a free order of hummus and pita for new members, complimentary birthday pita sandwiches, 10% back on every order and invitations to special offers and events reserved only for loyalty members.

To celebrate the grand opening day on December 7th, Taïm will donate a meal to CHiPS (Community Help in Park Slope, Inc.) for every meal sold at the new location. Since 1971, CHiPS has been a community of Brooklyn neighbors, volunteers and friends who serve the hungry and the homeless healthy and nutritious meals. The organization’s work is vital to supporting the Park Slope community. Taïm is honored to partner with CHiPS for the new Park Slope location.

Taïm is differentiated by its commitment to fresh, authentic ingredients and spices. All locations are stocked with a variety of 18 different spices used to season fresh produce and proteins, including Baharat, one of the most widely used spice blends in Mediterranean cooking. With no microwaves or freezers, Taïm makes every menu item from scratch -- soaking chickpeas for 24 hours for hummus, zesting and squeezing fresh lemons, peeling fresh ginger, and grinding fresh parsley, cilantro