Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen Set to Open First New Jersey Unit

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen, the New York City-born fast casual restaurant known for delicious and authentic cuisine, is opening its first New Jersey restaurant in the Princeton Shopping Center on Wednesday, June 15th. Initially recognized for incomparable falafel (voted “best falafel” by The New York Times), Taïm has become famous for its other fare, including cauliflower shawarma, roasted chicken, meatballs and hummus.

Taïm offers premium menu items -- including customizable, stuffed pitas and bowls, salads, mezze and fries with a wide array of toppings and sauces. Taïm’s concept is vegetable forward, while also featuring lean meats, fresh herbs and spices to meet the needs of a variety of healthy, balanced diets. All menu items are made with market-fresh produce and the highest quality spices to create vibrant, irresistibly, delicious flavors; such as Moroccan carrots, zesty marinated beets, and the famous fries, which are served with a saffron aioli or harissa ketchup.

Taïm is differentiated by its commitment to fresh, authentic ingredients and spices and elevated preparation standards. All locations are stocked with a variety of 18 different spices used to season fresh produce and proteins, including Baharat, one of the most widely used spice blends in Mediterranean cooking. With no microwaves or freezers, Taïm makes every menu item from scratch -- soaking chickpeas for 24 hours for hummus, zesting and squeezing fresh lemons, peeling fresh ginger, and grinding fresh parsley, cilantro and mint for the signature falafel. Taïm’s fryers are always gluten free as the cauliflower shawarma is coated with rice flour and the falafel does not include flour or any other fillers.

“Princeton is an idyllic town with a passion for good food and culture, which is a perfect fit for Taïm and why we chose it for our first New Jersey opening,” says Bethany Strong, COO of Taïm. “The families, students and professionals who make Princeton a great place to work and live will love having NYC’s best Mediterranean food in their backyard! We are excited to meet everyone and become a part of this incredible community.”

The new Princeton location is the first of several new openings on the horizon. Taïm plans to rapidly expand on the East Coast in 2022, more than doubling its current number of units. Taïm will open soon in downtown Brooklyn, College Park, Maryland and several other locations in New Jersey. The brand currently operates 8 restaurants in New York, New Jersey and Washington DC.

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen, Princeton is located at 301 North Harrison Street in the Princeton Shopping Center and is open from 11am-8pm daily, serving lunch and dinner. Dine-in, delivery, takeaway, curbside pick-up and catering are available via the Taïm website or app, Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub and Seamless. The Taïm website or app provides the best prices and also a loyalty program with benefits including a free order of hummus and pita for new members, complimentary birthday pita sandwiches, points earned for future purchases, and other perks reserved only for loyalty members.

On June 14th, Taïm is serving entrees for just a $5 donation and matching every meal purchase with a meal for the Neighbors’ Kindness Project. The Neighbors’ Kindness Project is a beloved organization in the Princeton community that provides those in need with warm meals and more.