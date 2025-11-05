Talent Kind Search (TKS), a Kansas City–based executive search and HR consulting firm, announced today that it now also offers back-office support to provide 1099 contract professionals to clients for short-term assignments, hourly project engagements, and “try before you hire” scenarios.

This new offering expands TKS’s service suite in addition to its established direct-hire executive search model, giving clients more choice and flexibility in how they bring talent into the business thus alleviating the daily staffing challenges faced by many clients.

Through this service, clients can bring on experienced talent without immediately committing to full-time employment. Talent Kind Search manages all onboarding, time tracking, payment, compliance administration, and weekly payroll processing for the contractor…while clients simply approve hours and receive an invoice.

“This capability keeps it quick and easy for both sides,” said Carey Parks, Founder & Managing Director of Talent Kind Search. “If a client needs someone for 10 hours a week, 30 days, or a temporary bridge period before headcount opens, we can deliver the right talent quickly and handle the administrative side, so they don’t have to.”

This model is ideal for:

Short-term projects

Interim coverage

Fractional leadership needs (Sales, Marketing, Ops, HR)

Contract-to-hire needs

Talent Kind Search takes care of the weekly payroll based on approved hours and bills the client directly, creating a streamlined path to on-demand talent while reducing friction, paperwork, and internal lift thus taking the pressure off of the client and putting it on us.

For more information about contract staffing, direct-hire executive search, and/or HR consulting services visit www.talentkindsearch.com or connect with Carey Parks on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/careycparks.