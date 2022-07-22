Talkin' Tacos Launches National Franchise Program

Talkin’ Tacos, a food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery based in South Florida, announces the launch of its national franchise operations that will expand the popular concept’s footprint, targeting high-density cities. The growing Miami sensation serves scratch-made, innovative and Instagram-worthy Mexican dishes. The brand, which has already signed its first multi-unit franchise deal in the Orlando area, also announced two additional South Florida corporate locations that are set to open in 2023.

Talkin' Tacos is the brainchild of two South Florida entrepreneurs and childhood best friends, Mohammad Farraj and Omar Al-Massalkhi. The concept started out as a food truck during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020. As their brand and food truck’s popularity quickly grew, the never-ending lines prompted their expansion into a local brick-and-mortar space in Miramar and a second restaurant later that year in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood where they now serve their famous tacos to a larger number of guests in a more efficient setting.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was a positive turning point for us. Our food truck quickly found a cult following with never-ending lines and we found ourselves constantly cranking out tacos,” says Mohammad Farraj, co-founder of Talkin’ Tacos. “We quickly became recognized as one of the most craveable and Instagram-worthy Mexican concepts in the area and beyond. We are now leveraging our growing position in South Florida to help franchise partners find the same success in their home markets.”

After two incredibly successful years in business operating their Downtown Miami Brickell neighborhood and Miramar locations, the brand is seeking qualified candidates interested in multi-unit franchising who have robust entrepreneurial backgrounds and proven business experience. Although restaurant experience is not required, Talkin’ Tacos is looking for high-performing operators with deep ties to their communities who will best represent and deploy the Talkin’ Tacos experience.

Franchisees will be supported by an expert support team dedicated to 24/7 end-to-end guidance, that encompasses assistance in securing one-of-a-kind locations, training, operations and public relations and marketing support. Talkin’ Tacos South Florida success offers proof-of-concept in the brand’s ability to deliver industry-leading profitability, driven by an impeccable standard of service.

In order to build a Talkin’ Tacos location, franchisees need approximately 2,000-square-feet of space that accommodates at least 50 seats, and a team of 10-20 back and front of house employees. Talkin’ Tacos technology features self-serving kiosks where guests can place their orders efficiently, eliminating the cashier position and allowing faster speed-of-service. The restaurant is also fully integrated with the Toast point-of-sale and management system that streamlines operations and creates a seamless guest experience both online and for the in-restaurant ordering platform.

“We’ll provide the franchisee with every single detail that goes into building and creating the perfect Talkin’ Tacos experience,” says Omar Al-Massalkhi, co-founder of Talkin’ Tacos. “We’ve received numerous inquiries over these past two years—from guests and multi-unit franchise owners who have visited our stores locally and come from states across the country—asking how they could bring Talkin’ Tacos to their city. Now that we have perfected the concept, we are excited to offer franchise opportunities that will leverage our experience in order to expand quickly and benefit operators who come along with us for the ride.”

The menu is chef-driven with core items for easy operations, and each location has the option of creating unique specials. It features an array of guest-favorite entrees such as Birria Tacos and Birria Ramen, along with sides like Street Corn in a Cup. A hallmark of the menu is the beef birria which is braised each day for 12 hours before completing the cooking process. A Talkin’ Tacos meal is capped off with desserts like Cookies and Cream and Dulce de Leche Churros, Tajin & Chamoy gummies and homemade specialty beverages including lemonades, horchatas and mangonadas.

“Talkin’ Tacos is a foodie paradise that every city needs,” Farraj said “We test and craft each recipe to perfection with everything made-to-order without sacrificing wait times.”

The startup costs to open a Talkin’ Tacos restaurant begins at $280,000 which includes a $35,000 franchise fee. Franchisees will be required to pay a 6 percent royalty. Prospective franchisees are encouraged to visit www.talkintacosfranchise.net, call 305-592-9229 or email fcsalesleads@gmail.com for additional information on franchising and FAQ’s.