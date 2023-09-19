Talkin’ Tacos Partners with Miami Dolphins for 2023 Season

Talkin’ Tacos, a food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery based in South Florida, announced a delicious partnership with the Miami Dolphins for the 2023 season. As the official taco partner, Talkin’ Tacos will fuse football fandom with their scratch-made, innovative, and Instagram-worthy Mexican creations.

To celebrate the partnership, all South Florida locations will serve ‘Miami Dolphins Tacos’, featuring blackened grilled fish, shredded lettuce, avocado ranch, zesty mango salsa, creamy avocado slices, crumbled cotija cheese, and a garnish of fresh cilantro wrapped in a blue corn tortilla.

As part of the partnership, fans can look forward to exclusive player appearances by their favorite alumni Miami Dolphins players at Talkin' Tacos restaurants throughout the season. In addition to alumni appearances, Talking Tacos will be bringing their tacos and its Mexican favorites to Hard Rock Stadium located at concessions in section 231 and 341, a cart in section 114 and a food truck in the parking lot. Throughout the season, Talkin’ Tacos will give away a series of coveted tickets to select Miami Dolphins games via their Instagram @_talkintacos.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the official taco partner of the Miami Dolphins," says Mohammad Farraj, co-founder of Talkin' Tacos. "We can't wait to bring our unique culinary creations to the fans and enhance their gameday experience with flavors that mirror the team's dynamism and enthusiasm."

Fans can enjoy the chef-driven menu that features an array of guest-favorites such as Birria Tacos, Southwest Chicken Tacos and Street Corn in a Cup. A hallmark of the menu is the beef birria which is braised each day for 12 hours before completing the cooking process. A Talkin’ Tacos meal is capped off with desserts like Cookies and Cream Churros, Tajin & Chamoy gummies and homemade specialty beverages including lemonades, horchatas and mangonadas.

Talkin' Tacos started out as a food truck during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020. As the brand and food truck’s popularity quickly grew, the never-ending lines prompted the expansion into a brick-and-mortar space in Miramar in 2021. Later expanding into new locations throughout South Florida including Miami’s Brickell and Wynwood neighborhoods, Coral Springs and Wellington Talking Taco’s opened its first franchise location in Jacksonville this July and rapidly expanded with locations coming soon to Orlando, Atlanta, and New York.