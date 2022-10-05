Talkin’ Tacosto Open Third Corporate Location

Talkin’ Tacos, a food truck turned fast-casual Mexican eatery based in South Florida, will open their third corporate restaurant in Wynwood located at 172 NW 24th St., on October 7. The growing Miami sensation serves scratch-made, innovative and Instagram-worthy Mexican dishes.

The new 1,600 sq. foot restaurant will provide the same authentic halal Mexican cuisine and will feature indoor seating for 50 and an outdoor patio that seats 20. Diners will enjoy the chef-driven menu which features an array of guest-favorites such as Birria Tacos and Birria Ramen, and Street Corn in a Cup. A hallmark of the menu is the beef birria which is braised each day for 12 hours before completing the cooking process. A Talkin’ Tacos meal is capped off with desserts like Cookies and Cream and Dulce de Leche Churros, Tajin & Chamoy gummies and homemade specialty beverages including lemonades, horchatas and mangonadas.

“We’re beyond excited to continue to expand the Talkin’ Tacos brand through the Miami area and into thriving foodie neighborhoods like Wynwood,” says Mohammad Farraj, co-founder of Talkin’ Tacos. “Wynwood is an area we’ve always strived to be in. We’re ready to keep up with the late-night crowd and know that our innovative twists on Mexican food will be a great addition to the scene and energy.”

Talkin' Tacos started out as a food truck during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020. As the brand and food truck’s popularity quickly grew, the never-ending lines prompted the expansion into a brick-and-mortar space in Miramar and a second restaurant later that year in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

The restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere features hand painted murals and neon signs and arcade games providing an upbeat yet laid back vibe. Technology features include self-serve kiosks where guests can place their orders efficiently, eliminating the cashier position and allowing faster speed-of-service. For guest convenience, Talkin’ Tacos also features delivery within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

The rapidly expanding brand is now offering national franchise opportunities to expand the popular concept with locations opening in Orlando and Washington DC. The brand will also open three additional South Florida corporate locations in 2023.