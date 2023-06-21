Tana Davila Joins Dutch Bros as Marketing Chief

Dutch Bros announced Tana Davila as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 12, 2023.

Davila has worked in the food service industry for more than a decade and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang’s. She holds a BA in International Studies and German and an MBA, Brand Management from Emory University.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros, Davila will report to president Christine Barone and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing brand and product marketing, creative and the Dutch Bros rewards program. Her extensive knowledge of the service industry, digital marketing, and managing marketing campaigns at scale will be crucial in Dutch Bros’ next phase of growth.

“Tana is an accomplished marketer and has proven talent for elevating the efforts of exciting, established brands,” says Christine Barone, president of Dutch Bros. “Her strategic skills and ability to create customer connections will be key as we continue toward our target of 4,000 shops in the next 10-15 years.”

Davila adds, “I’m coming to Dutch Bros as an avid customer and fan of the brand. I’m looking forward to helping Dutch Bros navigate its next phase of growth by tapping into the brand magic, unique culture, and products that make it a standout in the industry.”