Tasty Restaurant Group (TRG) has named Greg Chaffin as Brand Officer for Tasty Hut. As a leading multi-brand restaurant owner and operator, TRG oversees four distinct brands, including Tasty Hut. Tasty Hut manages Pizza Hut locations across Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. In his new position, Chaffin will be responsible for guiding brand strategy, ensuring operational excellence, and fostering team and restaurant development.

An accomplished industry leader, Chaffin brings extensive experience in brand management, operational efficiency, and strategic growth, further reinforcing Tasty Restaurant Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences and streamlined operations.