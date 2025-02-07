Tasty Restaurant Group (TRG) names Jack Griffin as Brand Officer for Tasty D’Lites. Tasty Restaurant Group is a leading multi-brand restaurant owner/operator with Tasty D’Lites one of the four brands they lead. Tasty D’Lites manages Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands in North Carolina and Vermont with growth and expansion plans in the works for additional markets. In his new leadership role, Griffin will oversee brand strategy, operational execution, and team and restaurant development.

Griffin, an accomplished industry executive, brings extensive experience in brand leadership, operational excellence, and strategic growth, reinforcing Tasty Restaurant Group’s commitment to delivering operational efficiencies while serving up exceptional dining experiences.