Tasty Restaurant Group (TRG) appoints Rick Gestring as Brand Officer for Tasty Chick’n. Tasty Restaurant Group is a prominent multi-brand restaurant owner and operator, with Tasty Chick’n being one of the four brands under its leadership. Tasty Chick’n oversees KFC and Taco Bell locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia. In his new role, Gestring will lead brand strategy, operational execution, and the development of teams and restaurants.

A seasoned industry executive, Gestring brings a wealth of experience in brand leadership, operational excellence, and strategic growth, further strengthening Tasty Restaurant Group’s dedication to operational efficiencies and outstanding dining experiences.