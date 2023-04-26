Tattle Announces Integration with Square

Tattle, the hospitality industry’s go-to source for customer feedback management and data-focused operational insights, today announced the launch of its integration with Square, the technology company that makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible. The integration of Tattle with any

Square Point of Sale, including verticalized solutions like Square for Restaurants, provides Square sellers with automated, post-transaction surveys that offer a heightened understanding of guest sentiment via concrete, operational improvement suggestions that can elevate guest experience, both on and off premise.

With Tattle, after a Square seller completes a sale, their customer will receive an automated survey email or SMS to collect feedback. Actionable insights are then presented to the businesses inside their Tattle dashboard. Each Tattle survey collects up to 55 data points, while maintaining an extremely high 94.6% completion rate, giving Square sellers granular, statistically significant feedback to improve their customer experience.

"Square is a category leader and one of the most respected companies within the restaurant tech space,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and team up with them, as we seek to empower restaurant operators with the deep insights needed to drive guest satisfaction, and ultimately, sales.”

Tattle is an improvement-focused customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels. With nearly 30 integration partners across POS, digital ordering and loyalty sectors, Tattle can dramatically boost the feedback volume and completion rate for restaurant locations through automation and data centralization. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence), Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant and ghost kitchen locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

Tattle integration benefits include: