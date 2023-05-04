Tattle Forms Partnership with Two NYC Concepts, FIELDTRIP and Maman

Tattle, the AI-driven survey platform providing the restaurant industry with detailed, data-driven insights into guest sentiment, today announced its continued growth trajectory with two NYC/East Coast-based concepts, Maman and FIELDTRIP. Maman, which began as an independent SoHo café and bakery, has emerged as a leading lifestyle brand with more than 30 locations across the East Coast. Maman offers delicious baked goods, fresh breakfast and lunch options, as well as its famous nutty chocolate chip cookies, widely known as one of the best cookies in New York.

FIELDTRIP is a fast-casual community-driven rice bowl shop that celebrates Afro-Caribbean cuisine through the shared experience of rice while focusing on global flavors and techniques. Founded by James Beard Award-winning chef, TV Personality and Author, Chef JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP was born out of JJ’s realization that rice connects us all and can be found at the center of tables across the world. FIELDTRIP has locations in Harlem, Rockefeller Center, seasonally at the US Open and has plans to expand throughout the tri-state area. Chef JJ is the television host on ‘Just Eats with Chef JJ’ airing on TV One’s network Cleo TV and finalist for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards Best Chef in New York State.

“We’ve never been able to connect with our customers this way and Tattle allows us (FIELDTRIP) to understand the customer experience to become a better emerging fast-casual brand,” says Founder/Chef JJ Johnson.

Tattle is an AI-driven, customer feedback technology platform built with an open API that simplifies the guest feedback process. Using artificial intelligence, Tattle measures satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels and then makes recommendations for highly-impactful improvements to operational areas across restaurant locations in order to drive the greatest possible increase in guest satisfaction.

Additional Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

10% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.7% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using Apology emails and Oops! Card rewards

"Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the hospitality industry, providing detailed data and insights on guest satisfaction to improve operations and elevate the customer experience across multiple channels,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with more businesses across the country who want to provide best-in-class customer loyalty and valuable insights to improve their business.”